Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $222.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

