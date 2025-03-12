Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1.0% increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of CZFS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

