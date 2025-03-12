Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 753255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.85. The company has a market cap of £6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,147.64 and a beta of 0.38.

About Cizzle Biotechnology

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

