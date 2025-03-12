Clarkson (LON:CKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%.

Clarkson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Clarkson stock traded up GBX 55 ($0.71) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,540 ($45.83). 131,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,839. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,345 ($43.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,675 ($60.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,249.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,919.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.26) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

