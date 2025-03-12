CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.31 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 232.65 ($3.02). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 232.65 ($3.02), with a volume of 7,365 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.95.

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Nathan Zommer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £220,000 ($285,306.70). 43.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

