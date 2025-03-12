CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Trading Down 20.6% – Here’s What Happened

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) dropped 20.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.88. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.66.

CoinShares International Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.04.

About CoinShares International

(Get Free Report)

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business in Jersey. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Principal Investments. The company offers CoinShares Physical exchange-traded products (ETP) and CoinShares XBT Provider, a crypto ETPs that allows users to invest cryptocurrencies via bank or broker for European investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoinShares International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinShares International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.