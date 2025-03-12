Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Colombia Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Colombia Energy Resources Stock Performance
About Colombia Energy Resources
Colombia Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the Boyacà and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the Boyacà district.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colombia Energy Resources
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Colombia Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombia Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.