Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.43. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 119,948 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $3,824,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,727 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 48,194.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 440,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,053,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 436,157 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

