Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 48.97%.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 5.4 %

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 763,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,614. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

