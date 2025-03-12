Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 402111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.13).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £642.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 141.92.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

