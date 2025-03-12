CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,341,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after acquiring an additional 618,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,546,000 after acquiring an additional 826,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,113,000 after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

