Critical Analysis: Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) versus Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Roma Green Finance has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance $8.00 million 0.89 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Information Services Group $247.59 million 0.67 $6.15 million $0.05 67.20

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Information Services Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Dividends

Roma Green Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.9%. Information Services Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Information Services Group pays out 360.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group -1.20% 4.43% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Roma Green Finance and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Information Services Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Roma Green Finance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance



Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About Information Services Group



Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

