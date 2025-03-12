Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after acquiring an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after buying an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,229,000 after buying an additional 151,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,218,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,625,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after buying an additional 348,296 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

CCI opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

