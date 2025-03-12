Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIFTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 2,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

