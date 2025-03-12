Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. TD Cowen upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

