Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 524874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

DANOY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

