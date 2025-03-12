Davis R M Inc. Buys 196 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $252,200.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,881,919.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,643,895 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.90. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

