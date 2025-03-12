Davis R M Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

