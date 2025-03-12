Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWM stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

