Davis R M Inc. Makes New $449,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

