Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,755 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

