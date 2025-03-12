Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSSC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NSSC stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

