Devon Energy FY2026 EPS Boosted by Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.