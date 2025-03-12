DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 13,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 239,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -355.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Further Reading

