DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $195.84. 365,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,824. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $182.25 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $6,483,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.