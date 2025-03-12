Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6,240.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,776,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned 16.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $979,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

