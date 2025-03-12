Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.