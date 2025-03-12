Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.10, but opened at $86.05. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $85.47, with a volume of 177,688 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $494.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $936,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

