Dollar General Q4 EPS Estimate Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $78.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

