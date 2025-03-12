Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.74 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.74 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 15.2% increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.24. The company had a trading volume of 163,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,634. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.