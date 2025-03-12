Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

D stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.