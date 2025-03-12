Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,432,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
