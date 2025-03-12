Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $529,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,629.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 217,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after buying an additional 215,611 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

