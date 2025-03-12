DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,365.75. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.63.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.