Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 8.3% increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of DRM traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,667. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$17.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

