Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.