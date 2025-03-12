Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Dream Unlimited Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.
About Dream Unlimited
