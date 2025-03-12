DSC Meridian Capital LP Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

DSC Meridian Capital LP increased its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 713.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Talen Energy accounts for 1.4% of DSC Meridian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DSC Meridian Capital LP’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,866,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

