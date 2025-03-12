DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Director Purchases $86,920.00 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DTM traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $114.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.
A number of analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
