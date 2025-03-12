DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTM. Barclays started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DT Midstream by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

