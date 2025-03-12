E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 158475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.