East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

East Africa Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$29.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.03.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

