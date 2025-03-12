Eastman Chemical (EMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastman Chemical stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

