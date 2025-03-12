Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
