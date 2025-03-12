Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $193,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

