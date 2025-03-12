eBay Inc. (EBAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 7.4% increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

eBay has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

eBay Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. eBay has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

