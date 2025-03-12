ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of ECTM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 89,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,264. The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.