ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 593,900 shares, an increase of 576.4% from the February 13th total of 87,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ECARX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECX traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,829. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. ECARX has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ECARX in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ECARX by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

