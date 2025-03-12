electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 54.40% and a negative return on equity of 154.45%.

electroCore Stock Down 1.4 %

ECOR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 194,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. electroCore has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on electroCore from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

