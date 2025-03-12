Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 10.3% – Time to Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.29. 257,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 544,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm has a market cap of C$329.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

