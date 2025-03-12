enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EU opened at C$2.23 on Monday. enCore Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$83,079.36. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.